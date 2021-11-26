BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.80 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 206,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.66. The stock had a trading volume of 253,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

