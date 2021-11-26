BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.32 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.8% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 169,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

