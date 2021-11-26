BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.87. 37,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,993. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

