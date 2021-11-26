BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $238,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 163,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 484,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. The firm has a market cap of $231.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

