BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,445 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 417,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

