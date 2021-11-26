BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $15.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $648.15. 42,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,386. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

