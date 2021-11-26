BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.48. 44,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,929. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.