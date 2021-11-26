BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $65.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,856.43. 38,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,851.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,670.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

