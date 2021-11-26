BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,791 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

NYSE:APH traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 29,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

