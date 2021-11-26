BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,637 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $164.81. 111,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,772. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

