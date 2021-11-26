BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 379 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.78. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.39 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.39 and its 200-day moving average is $283.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

