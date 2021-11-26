BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,867,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 282,895 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 104,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. 16,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.