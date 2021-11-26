BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 115.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 199,262 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,770. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.