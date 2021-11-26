BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,570. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.