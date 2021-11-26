BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.60.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,045 shares of company stock worth $39,345,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in BlackLine by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $609,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

