BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,463 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.