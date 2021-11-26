BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of BME opened at $46.83 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

