BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 29.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at $279,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

