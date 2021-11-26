BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $545.49

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 545.49 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.45). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 563 ($7.36), with a volume of 167,893 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 591.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

