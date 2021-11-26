Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 9,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,337 shares of company stock valued at $171,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.