Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/23/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BXSL traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,936. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $34.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

