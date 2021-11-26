Blocery Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blocery has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.86 or 0.00236578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,472,220 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

