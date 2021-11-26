BlockMesh Market Cap Reaches $424,938.79 (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded up 191.5% against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $424,938.79 and $69,029.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars.

