Blocknet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,788.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $77,788.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00036212 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006724 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,240,367 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.