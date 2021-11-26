Blockstack Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00359456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

