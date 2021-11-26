BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.95 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $52.95 million and approximately $175,411.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00236033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

