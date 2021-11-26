Blockzero Labs 24-Hour Volume Hits $374,286.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $374,286.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

