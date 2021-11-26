Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $28.34

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $26.17. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 9,282 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

