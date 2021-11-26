BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.64 and last traded at C$24.64. 14,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.09.

