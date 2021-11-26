BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.32 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMO UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The stock has a market cap of £110.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.21.
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile
