BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.32 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,327. The stock has a market cap of £110.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.21.

BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

