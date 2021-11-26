BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.32 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BHIB remained flat at $GBX 94.25 ($1.23) on Friday. 19,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of £109.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.41. BMO UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

