BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.32 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from BMO UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BHIB remained flat at $GBX 94.25 ($1.23) on Friday. 19,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of £109.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.41. BMO UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
BMO UK High Income Trust Company Profile
