Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $188.30

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 188.30 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 188.30 ($2.46), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.80 ($2.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.84.

About Boeing (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

