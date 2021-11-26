Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Conifer in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNFR. TheStreet lowered shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNFR stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Conifer by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 38,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $103,777.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

