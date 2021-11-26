Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

WRB stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

