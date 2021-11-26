Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Shares Down 1.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $69.00. 355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDNNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

