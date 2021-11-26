BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $353,699.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003604 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,818.27 or 0.98920413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.80 or 0.00624576 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000155 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 897,130 coins and its circulating supply is 896,342 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

