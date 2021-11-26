Boosted Finance Price Down 40.9% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $227,849.58 and $65,767.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.81 or 0.00006981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.94 or 0.07548067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.75 or 0.99906623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

