Boosted Finance Price Down 40.9% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $3.81 or 0.00006981 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $227,849.58 and approximately $65,767.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00104560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.94 or 0.07548067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.75 or 0.99906623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.