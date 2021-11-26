Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Position Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,931 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of Boot Barn worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,876,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.