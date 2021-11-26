Boson Protocol Price Reaches $2.85 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00005248 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $168.69 million and $12.62 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00341693 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011520 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

