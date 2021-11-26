Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ: EPAY) recently:

11/18/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

11/16/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/10/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

