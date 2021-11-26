Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of BOX worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BOX by 1,360.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BOX by 1,815.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,314,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after buying an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BOX by 84.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,814,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,512,000 after buying an additional 830,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.