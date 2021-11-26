Boyd Group Services (BYDGF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS: BYDGF) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$255.00 to C$240.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$262.00 to C$255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$265.00 to C$260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$275.00 to C$280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$272.00 to C$274.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Boyd Group Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$260.00 to C$284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Boyd Group Services was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $172.45 on Friday. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.66.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

