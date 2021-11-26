Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.37

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 45552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several brokerages have commented on BXBLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4064 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th.

About Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

