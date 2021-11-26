Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Hits $45.73 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Bread has traded 519.3% higher against the dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $86.26 million and $45.73 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

