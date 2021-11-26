Brenntag (BNR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently:

11/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/9/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($97.73) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/5/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($95.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/13/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($87.50) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Brenntag stock opened at €77.80 ($88.41) on Friday. Brenntag SE has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($63.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.28.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.