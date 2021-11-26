Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.19. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.85.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

