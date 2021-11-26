BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,613. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

