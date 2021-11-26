Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.83

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.83 and last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 303423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 350,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $178,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

