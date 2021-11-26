Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

